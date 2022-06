Intermittent rain didn't stop the crowds along Court Street from having a good time during the Homestead Days parade Saturday.

Thousands of people attended the parade, which is a highlight of the annual Homestead Days parade.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and was followed by games and activities at Charles Park.

