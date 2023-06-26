Despite hot temperatures, Main Street Beatrice Ribfest was well attended on Saturday.

The annual event drew a crowd of approximately 2,000 people over the course of the afternoon and evening hours.

Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said it was a great event.

“We’ve had a great turnout,” he said. “It’s really a community event. Lammel Plumbing and Security First were our premiere sponsors, but we couldn’t do this fundraiser without all the sponsors, vendors, volunteers and the community that supports the event.”

Seven food vendors participated, including five barbecue and two dessert vendors. Stone Hollow and the Mechanical Room provided beverages to adults in a booth and inside the building.

The winners of the rib cookoff were Arley’s of Steinauer, Filley Bar and Grill, and Sarah’s Southern Comfort respectively. Arley’s also won the competition in 2022.

Three bands took the stage throughout the evening. Acoustic Rooster, Gravel Street and Jason Maher took turns entertaining the crowd.

Sheriff Milliard Gustafson and Chief of Police John Hickman provided an officer presence.

Owner of Carolina Smoke BBQ David Hayward said this is the first time he participated in Ribfest.

“There is a learning curve,” he said. “I’m enjoying myself, but it’s hot. I’ll be more prepared for next year.”

Hayward said he is originally from Charleston, S.C.