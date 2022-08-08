top story Thousands gather in Wilber for the annual Czech Festival Aug 8, 2022 Aug 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Riders on a VFW parade float throw popsicles to the crowd during Sunday’s parade in Wilber. The parade was the second of the weekend as part of the annual Czech Festival. Scott Koperski Daily Sun news editor Marching band performers take to the streets of Wilber during the annual Czech Festival. The event drew thousands to Wilber over the weekend, despite high temperatures. Scott Koperski Daily Sun news editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thousands of people visited Wilber over the weekend for the annual Czech Festival. The event featured a variety of activities, including parades held on both Saturday and Sunday. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Thousand Festival Weekend Parade Variety Activity People Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Police make drug arrest after traffic stop Police arrested a woman for a drug violation following a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license. Shots fired at Beatrice residence Wednesday morning Beatrice police are investigating after shots were fired at a residence early Wednesday morning in Beatrice. Gage County Fair event raises more than $40,000 for family in need The Hoffman-Ideus family felt the support of their 4-H community during the Premium Auction on Sunday afternoon. Wymore man arrested for possessing destructive devices Gage County authorities arrested a Wymore man Thursday for possession of destructive devices and drug violations following a search of his residence. BPS welcomes 18 new teachers Novel voices echoed through the halls of the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building. 18 new BPS teachers began training for the schoo… At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Longtime Airport manager retiring Diana Smith first entered the Beatrice Municipal Airport as an employee on Oct. 11, 1971. She was a secretary, taking phone calls and filing p… Wymore man arrested for forgery A Wymore man is accused of multiple forgery violations after authorities say he forged checks. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Beatrice Farmers Market continues as community-centered tradition Dozens of locals stepped from under one colorful canopy to the next, dodging the Thursday afternoon sun in the humid shade. Watch Now: Related Video Surfing dogs catch waves at California championships These are some animals with the strangest eating habits These are some animals with the strangest eating habits Cops combat violent crime as ranks shrink Cops combat violent crime as ranks shrink Icelandic volcano continues to erupt Icelandic volcano continues to erupt