Three arrested after search of Wymore residence

Three people were arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a Wymore residence this week.

On Tuesday just after 9 a.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Beatrice Police Department and Wymore Police Department, executed a search warrant at 514 W. E St. in Wymore.

A press release stated the search warrant was part of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine occurring at the residence. During a search of the residence, deputies located methamphetamine pipes, a digital scale, and a baggie of approximately ½ gram of suspected methamphetamine.

Following the search, deputies arrested Brandy Bennett, 44, of Wymore, for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Deputies arrested Mindy Pyle, 52, of Wymore, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested was David Sutton, 55, of Wymore, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug. All three people were lodged in the Gage County Detention Center.