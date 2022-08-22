Three arrested during weekend traffic stop

Three men were arrested by Beatrice police Saturday following reports that a suspect with an active arrest warrant was spotted in a pickup.

Just after 7:30 p.m. a Beatrice police officer was advised that 28-year-old Thomas Phillips, who had an active arrest warrant, was spotted in a pickup truck.

The truck was located a few hours later near the 1000 block of Meriwether Street and left the area eastbound on Court Street. Arrest documents state an officer spotted the truck and identified Phillips as the driver.

A traffic stop was conducted, and Phillips exited the truck and ran from the officer for around half a block before being taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle police found a glass smoking device with a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Phillips’ license was also revoked indefinitely for failing to comply dating back to 2016.

Phillips was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving during revocation and resisting arrest.

Another suspect, 46-year-old Jason Kennedy was placed under arrest after a bag containing brass knuckles was located. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing police.

A third suspect, 41-year-old Shawn Eppens, was advised he would be searched following the stop. Police found a micro baggie of suspected methamphetamine in his wallet, and was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police.