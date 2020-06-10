Three arrested following drug investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were arrested in southern Gage County following a drug investigation by area law enforcement.

At around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Beatrice police and the Nebraska State Patrol, served three warrants in Blue Springs and Wymore.

The search warrants were executed as part of an investigation involving methamphetamine distribution in Gage County, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

During a search at 124 W. First St. in Blue Springs, deputies located seven baggies with 3.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, around 200 empty baggies, $140 cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Shepardson, 49, of Blue Springs, and Dennis Pella, 50, were located in the residence. Shepardson was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug money, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug house. Pella was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

David Shepardson, 52 of Wymore, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a baggie containing 1/2 gram of suspected methamphetamine was located in his residence of 712 N. Eighth St. in Wymore.