An adult and two juveniles have been cited for damaging multiple Beatrice parks this week.

Police cited 19-year-old Manuel Esquivel, of Beatrice, for criminal mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to vandalism that occurred at Riverside and Chautauqua parks. Two 16 year olds from Beatrice were cited for the vandalism at Riverside Park, and one of them was also cited for the damage at Chautauqua Park.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the citations were made after an officer witnessed the suspects running in Riverside Park Wednesday night after the basketball and tennis courts, as well as other items in the park, were spray painted.

“We had an officer driving through Riverside Park and saw some kids running from the structure,” Murphy said. “There was also a vehicle parked in the park and the officer made contact with three juveniles at that particular vehicle they ran to. They denied doing anything and while talking to them, the officer saw some paint cans in the vehicle that were the same color as the graffiti and later found miscellaneous spray paint cans near the vehicle. They finally admitted they did the painting.”

The damage to Chautauqua Park was done Monday night, when police said the suspects painted the tabernacle, picnic tables, a fence and bathrooms with numerous pictures, words and symbols.