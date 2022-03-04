Three County Board seats contested

Three challengers for County Board seats came forward in the last five days to file for the coming election.

All four incumbents on the Gage County Board of Supervisors whose terms were up this year, Eddie Dorn of district 1, Erich Tiemann of district 2, Gary Lytle of district 5 and Terry Jurgens of district 7, previously filed to seek reelection.

Three of those races will be contested this year, with only Lytle running unopposed.

Seeking the district 1 seat is Mark Burrows of rural Adams. Burrows is a Democrat and Dorn is a Republican, so since there is one candidate from each party they will both automatically advance to the fall general election.

While filed as a Democrat, Burrows said he’s a moderate candidate willing to listen to all sides.

“I’ve always thought that it’s good to get involved at the local level where things start and I felt that the Board of Supervisors could use more balance when it comes to ultra conservatives on there,” he said. “I consider myself moderate and will listen to anybody, as far as that goes.”

Burrows, 61, is a retired postal worker who recently retired after 26 years. As a rural carrier, Burrows said he got familiar with the roads in his district and would like to see them continue to be maintained.

“Pretty much everything was in my district and I was out driving around,” he said. “The roads are always an issue and I think we’re making progress on that, but it looks like there’s always room for improvement.”

Burrows said doesn’t have a firm agenda if elected, and is seeking election to become more involved in the community.

“As far as personal things I want to see done, I just want to see our district represented as best as possible and be more active in things that are going on,” he said. “I’ve never run for office before, but I’ve been involved with the Post Office union and rural carriers union. The timing was really good for me right now since I just retired from my job and I would like to get more involved in what’s going on locally.”

In the district 3 race, George Pinkerton of Beatrice filed to run against Tiemann. Pinkerton is a Democrat while Tiemann is a Republican, so the two candidates will be featured on the fall general election.

Pinkerton, a native of Gage County who grew up working on a family farm, retired last year after 15 years working for the Downtown Lincoln Association.

“It’s a group the city of Lincoln hires to maintain the downtown landscape and horticulture stuff,” Pinkerton said. “I managed that with a crew of about 30 people. I got through that, retired and am now working part time for the USDA as a crop enumerator. I talk to farmers about their plans and production to get a feel for what’s happening out here in the agriculture area.”

Pinkerton, who is married, has three kids and four grandchildren, said he’s lived in Gage County his entire life, except when he attended college at the University of Nebraska, where he obtained an agronomy degree.

He said there’s not one reason he’s running for County Board or anything particular he hopes to change.

“I’m not criticizing how it has been run, I just want to see if I can add to it and serve in the public arena,” Pinkerton said. "I’ve never run for any office. I just thought this would be interesting. I’d like to see how things are run. I think the people at the courthouse do a good job and think the county government is in good shape, I would just like to put my two cents in there.”

In the district 7 race, Randy Frerking, of Odell, filed for election against Jurgens. Both candidates are Republicans, so the race will be decided in the spring primary election.

