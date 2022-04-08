Three speak at City Council forum

The three candidates for Beatrice City Council Ward 3 attended a public forum on Thursday evening.

Hosted by the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Krista Wiedel, the forum started at 6:45 p.m. and lasted a half hour.

Paul Fanning, Mike McLain and Caleb Sabatka gave introductions and summations and answered questions related to their experience and their vision for Beatrice.

Fanning moved to Beatrice in 2018 and works a police officer with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department. Previously, he served as a pastor in Wisconsin. He said he started paying attention to local politics during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

“The restrictions that were put in place struck me as a prime example as government overreach and micromanagement of our lives,” he said. “…I’m running for City Council because I want to keep local government from over-regulating and meddling in things that are not government’s business.”

Fanning stressed the importance of shrinking the size of the government and said Beatrice should cut back regulation to bolster business in the community.

“We don’t need the government to babysit us and tell us how to do it,” he said. “That’s what I like about living in Beatrice… The best government is that which governs the least. The founding fathers of our country understood the more government does, the less free we are.”

McLain serves as the current president of the City Council and is a regional manager for Farmers Cooperative. McLain said he’s passionate about downtown revitalization, something he’s spent time on even away from Council work.

“We have restored our home as well as many other numerous other buildings in downtown in the past 16 years of living here,” he said. “In doing so, I found a new commitment to help Beatrice prosper.”

McLain said he gained important experience from his time on the City Council. He said he will use that experience to continue on the path the City is on.

“I’ve learned a lot about the Board and the City the last three years,” he said. “…While on the Council the last three years, we’ve added the new Fire Station, playground and ball field upgrades, the kayak launch pad, the new well field for future water needs… but there are still things I’d like to see done, especially clean up neglected and abandoned properties.”

Sabatka, who owns Sabatka Home Improvements, said the City wastefully spends and doesn’t do enough to bring in young people.

“We have nothing that actually attracts younger generations such as myself to the town,” he said. “You want growth in the town, you have to have something that attracts it.”

Sabatka said the City, by supporting new amenities like arcades, can rake in revenue while pulling more families and young people into its orbit.

“We’re not thinking about the next generation,” he said. “…We can also plan for the next generation, not just everybody sitting in this room right now. But the future generations to come.”

The three candidates will appear on the May 10 ballot. Two will advance to the November election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0