A tree in the 1200 block of Scott Street in Beatrice fell and blocked traffic after thunderstorms rolled through Southeast Nebraska early Thursday morning.

Severe weather warnings were issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Pawnee, Johnson, Otoe and Nemaha counties. The storm included intense lightning, wind, rain, and hail in some places.

Rainfall reports across the area varied from a half of an inch to one inch, while some areas of Jefferson County reported large hail. Additional precipitation is forecasted throughout the weekend.

Gage County and Southeast Nebraska are considered to be in a severe to extreme drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.