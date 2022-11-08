Tiemann wins County Board race

The chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors will retain his seat on the board for another four years.

Based on unofficial results in Tuesday’s election, Erich Tiemann will beat challenger George Pinkerton for the District 3 seat on the board.

From unofficial results, Tiemann claimed 786 votes to Pinkerton's 380.

“I’m very excited and very thankful,” Tiemann said. “I’m ready to keep working for the county for another four years,” he said.

Tiemann thought he stood out as the candidate to vote for in large part because of his record of fiscal responsibility.

"I believe I’ve been fiscally responsible during my time on the County Board," he said, "getting us through the Beatrice 6, road improvements and general infrastructure, along with being involved around the state with NIRMA, Southeast Nebraska Development District and those organizations, and our own local NGage.”

Tiemann added he appreciates the support of those who voted for him, and he felt it was a clean race.

District 3 is located in Riverside Township, just southeast of the city of Beatrice.

Tiemann has served two prior terms on the County Board and been the chairman for three years.

He represents the county as a board member of the NGage economic development group, as well as as board member of NIRMA and the board chair of Southeast Nebraska Development District. He’s previously served two terms as board member of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and is a past member of the Beatrice City Council.

Tiemann previously said a key accomplishment during his time on the board is working toward paying the $28.1 million Beatrice 6 judgment, which is expected to be completely paid in the spring.

Pinkerton couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Pinkerton, a native of Gage County who grew up working on a family farm, retired last year after 15 years working for the Downtown Lincoln Association.

He said there was not one reason he ran for County Board or anything particular he hoped to change if elected.