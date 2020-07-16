Tire amnesty event planned for next month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gage County residents will have an opportunity to dispose of unwanted tires during a tire recycling amnesty day.

The event will begin Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the parking lot north of the Gage County Fairgrounds. If capacity is not reached, tires may also be dropped of the following day ion Aug. 20.

The last tire amnesty event, held in August 2018, reached the 375 ton limit on the first day.

Tire amnesty events are a chance to dispose of tires at no cost and prevent them from polluting the area.

Event organizer Paul Hay said the tire amnesty event is not open to businesses.

“We don’t allow any retailers to do this because they’re mandated by the state to have these picked up anyway and are paid for that,” he said. “This does help the county a lot in picking up. We’ve had townships before that have picked up debris from the road and brought those tires in.

“We’ve always really been cooperative with larger piles of tires… I think we’ve done really good at getting rid of those.”

Hay added the events involve very little interaction with people and he doesn't expect social distancing due to the COVID-19 epidemic to be an issue.