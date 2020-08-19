Tire amnesty event underway in Beatrice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Truckloads of tires began rolling into a west Beatrice lot Wednesday morning for a tire amnesty program.

Beginning at 8 a.m., those with waste tires were able to dump them in the grass lot near the Gage County Fairgrounds.

Tire amnesty events are a chance to dispose of tires at no cost and prevent them from polluting the area.

Linda Grell, director of Keep Beatrice Beautiful, told the County Board in July when the event was announced that Gage County has the largest tire amnesty events in the state.

Since the first tire amnesty event in 1998, more than six million pounds of tires have been collected during 13 events in Beatrice.

During that time almost $413,000 in grants from the Department of Environmental Quality have been accepted.

The grant for the 2020 program was for $50,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0