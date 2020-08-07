To mask or not: the question facing area schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the coming weeks, schools across Southeast Nebraska will reopen with similar plans in regards to social distancing, increased sanitization and screening for COVID-19. One aspect districts may approach differently, however, is whether or not to require students to wear masks.

Beatrice, Diller-Odell, Fairbury, Freeman, Lewiston, Norris, Southern and Tri County all have a phased approach to their back to school plan. The majority have adopted four phases assigned by color: green, yellow, orange and red. Beatrice Public Schools has these phases listed as tiers one through four. Lewiston Consolidated Schools has a three-phase approach, assigned green, yellow and red.

Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle said the district is currently planning to start school in the green phase, wherein masks will be recommended but not required. He said in the yellow phase masks will be required, but that parents can sign an opt-out form for their student.

“A little earlier in the summer, we sent a survey out to families to kind of get a gauge on what their feelings are on masks. We used that information to help come up with our process,” Grizzle said.

BPS announced last week that it will also have an opt-out form. Beatrice plans to start school in tier two, and enforce masks for all grades except preschool.