Tractors across Nebraska

Several area retired farmers and tractor enthusiasts who are members of the Nebraska Antique Farming Association recently toured the Northeast part of Nebraska from the seat of their favorite antique tractor.

Founded in 2011, the Nebraska Antique Farming Association is a group that unites fellow Nebraskans who are interested in collecting, preserving and using older farm machinery. The group strives to raise awareness of Nebraska’s Agriculture heritage through the promotion of demonstrations, exhibits and tractor drives.

The group held their first “Tractor Relay Across Nebraska” in June of 2012. This year’s relay took place June 3 - 8 beginning in Hartington, Nebraska and ending in West Point. Sixty-six participants participated in the event this year along with 45 tractors. The group follows a different route in Nebraska every year.

Organizing an event such as this takes considerable planning and is no easy task. Ron and Donelle Moormeier of rural Cortland have been participating in the relay for years.

Donelle is the relay coordinator for the group.

“Some of the challenges of coordinating a relay like this is segment leaders for our routes. We like to have segment leaders that live in the area and know the roads, sometimes we don't find them, so we have to go run the roads ourselves and contact people in the area that we don't necessarily know,” said Donelle.

Almost every community visit includes a stop at the American Legion, if the town has one, for meals and fellowship.

The group also gets to enjoy visiting historical sites and often local farmers who have collections of tractors will host the group for tours along the way.

According to Moormeier, she and other group members will reach out to local Chamber of Commerce groups or even local Coops or American Legions for suggestions on places to tour along the routes, which makes for interesting stops along the way.

This year’s tractor drive stops included Siouxland Freedom Park in Dakota County, a visit to the oldest wood frame church still in existence in Nebraska, the Dakota County Historical Museum of Machinery, O’Conner House & Combs School as well as stops to local farmers who have tractor collections.

Participants also enjoyed visiting John G. Neihardt State Historical Site near Bancroft and held a drive through parade for several assisted living centers and nursing homes. Many community residents along the way would stop and wave as it is not everyday a tractor parade comes rolling through town.

Rain did cause some issues for the group during portions of this year’s event, but participants always come prepared with rain gear. In addition, the group’s safety director, Fred Petsch, would usually run the route the evening before to make a final determination on whether the roads would be safe enough to travel.

The group’s mission is not just to drive around the countryside, they also have been proud to raise thousands of dollars each year since 2014 for Operation Comfort Warriors (OCW) and Gifts for Yanks.

Operation Comfort Warriors is a program dedicated to meeting the needs of wounded, injured or ill military personnel by providing them with comfort items not usually supplied by the government. U. S. military patients receive items such as sweat suits, puzzles, electronic devices, DVD’s, books, calling cards and more.

OCW also provides larger items such as ping pong tables, computers, entertainment centers etc. for use by wounded warriors in common areas of military hospitals or warrior transition units.

Gifts for Yanks is a program that was started by the Nebraska American Legion back in the 1930’s. Its purpose was to ensure every veteran and/or spouse, residing in either a Nebraska VA medical facility or State Veteran’s Home was provided a monetary gift during the holiday season.

Nebraska American Legion members travel to the Nebraska facilities in Bellevue, Norfolk, Kearney, Grand Island, Omaha and Scottsbluff to deliver the monetary gifts each year. The group raised $6,080 on this year’s drive which will be divided equally between OCW and Gifts for Yanks.

Next year’s tractor relay will be held June 3-7, beginning in Gothenburg on June 3, traveling to North Platte, Wallace and ending in Wauneta. To learn more about the Nebraska Antique Farming Association, visit them at www.antiquefarming.org. They are always looking for new members and welcome anyone who would like to participate in a future tractor relay.