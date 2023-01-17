Traffic on Eighth Street to change to two-way

Beatrice residents living on Seventh and Eighth Streets attended the City Council meeting on Monday evening asking councilman not to change the one-way streets.

By the end of the evening, it was decided that Eighth Street will function with two-way traffic on May 1, however Seventh Street will remain a one-way street.

Mayor Bob Morgan introduced the resolution for changing Eighth Street during the meeting asking for Council and public input only on Eighth Street.

“I have been contacted by 22 people with three against and 19 for the change,” he said. “There were a number of other comments,” he said.

Councilman Timothy Fralin, Duane Ruh, Dave Eskra, Ted Fairbanks and Rich Kerr noted they had contact with residents within the previous two weeks regarding the issue.

Councilman Ted Fairbanks said he had worked as a UPS driver for a number of years in Beatrice and said there was not a day that he worked that his truck, club car or him were not almost hit by a car.

“We haven’t had a fatal accident on these two streets yet, but let’s fix the problem before a tragedy occurs,” Fairbanks said. “I understand that change is hard.

“I want to ask each of the 12 people that contacted me and the people here tonight, if you were responsible for public safety, how would you vote? We’re not a town hall system and I’m asking my fellow councilman to vote for public safety.”

Councilman Rich Kerr argued that Chief of Police John Hickman said there was not a safety problem on the streets. He noted there would be a cost in making the change.

Councilman Duane Ruh said he had done research on the cost and noted it to be approximately $6,550.

Janet Byars spoke during the public comment portion of the discussion asking the councilman to vote against the resolution.

“I have lived at the corner of Eighth and Summit for around 42 years. There would be a safety concern if the street is changed,” she said. “In 1963 when Eighth Street became a one-way from Monroe to Lincoln. Are there current traffic and speed studies done? I can’t remember any accidents on Eighth Street due to one-way traffic.”

The resolution passed with six in favor and two against. Councilmen Dave Eskra and Rich Kerr voted in opposition.

Mayor Bob Morgan introduced the resolution changing traffic on Seventh Street to two-way.

Councilman Terry Doyle said he was contacted by 13 people who were against any change on Seventh Street. Councilmen Mike McClain and Tim Fralin echoed the same concerns.

Councilman Ted Fairbanks said he was aware there was more opposition for changing this street, but believed it was a safety issue.

“We all just need to be more aware when we’re driving,” he said.

Kent Harlan said he has lived on 822 N. Seventh St. and 820 N. Seventh St. for 30 years.

“I’ve lived in the same 150 people for 30 years. I’ve raised my family there and have chosen to live there. Do any of you have any questions for me because I’ve done my own traffic study,” Harlan said. “I just wanted to say thank you and appreciate the thoughtful discussion."

He continued in a prepared statement regarding safety including sidewalks, drive-ways and speed.

“We ask that you not to change Seventh Street. It’s not wanted or needed,” he said.

Several other residents of Seventh Street spoke to the council asking them not to change Seventh Street. Gage County Supervisor Emily Haxby also spoke at the meeting regarding parking at the Courthouse as well as the mailbox and drop box.

The resolution failed with a seven vote against and one vote in favor. Ted Fairbanks was the only vote for changing the street.

The public in the audience left the meeting after the vote thanking the council for leaving Seventh Street as a one-way.