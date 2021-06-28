 Skip to main content
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Beatrice man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on Saturday.

At around 2:30 a.m.a Beatrice police officer was patrolling in the 500 block of South Sixth Street when he spotted a white pickup stopped at the stop sign at Sixth and Perkins streets with only one headlight.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, 52-year-old Michael Green, told police he was unaware one of his headlights was broken.

Arrest documents state Green said he was driving to a friend’s house, though he couldn’t provide a name or address. He appeared to be sweating and denied a search of the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was called and indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

A search was conducted and a glass pipe with a burnt residue suspected to be methamphetamine was found.

Green was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

