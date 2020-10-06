Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Beatrice police arrested a Kansas man early Tuesday for drug possession after a traffic stop.

Just after 1:30 a.m., a Beatrice police officer on patrol near 12th and Court streets spotted a white pickup truck with a headlight out.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and saw the pickup nearly collide with a parked vehicle on the driver’s side.

Arrest document state the driver was identified as 36-year-old Travis Gilbert, of Fairview, Kan., who told the officer he didn’t know the headlight was out and that there was something wrong with the steering of the truck.

He advised that he had just stopped at a friend’s house, and a passenger in the truck was sitting on a can of deodorant. A syringe was later spotted next to it.

A K-9 unit was called in, and detected drugs in the vehicle.

Arrest documents state numerous used syringes were found in the vehicle, in addition to .7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Gilbert was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having a broken headlight.

