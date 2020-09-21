Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beatrice woman was arrested for multiple drug offenses following a traffic stop Sunday.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Beatrice police saw a silver truck approaching the stop sign at 13th and Lincoln streets, make a brief stop, and turn left onto Lincoln Street without yielding to traffic.

Arrest documents state the officer had to quickly hit the brakes and swerve to avoid hitting the truck.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, 39-year-old Krystal M. Pearson, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

While talking to Pearson, the officer could see a glass pipe on the center console that was partially covered by a napkin.

The officer went to her patrol car, and the pipe was gone when she returned. Pearson denied there had been a pipe in the console.

A search warrant was obtained and a small blue vile was found on the key ring that contained a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Three open containers of alcohol were in the vehicle, and officers believed Pearson hid the pipe in her body. While being transported to the jail Pearson advised nobody would be looking inside her body.

No foreign items were found during booking, and Pearson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, failure to yield and an open container violation.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0