Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

  • Updated
Justin Britthouer

Beatrice police seized approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine after a traffic stop Saturday.

Police were originally dispatched after a vehicle was reported to be driving erratically in Beatrice Saturday night. When an officer located the vehicle it was missing a front license plate, the plate was in the front windshield but was unreadable, and a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver of the vehicle, Justin Britthouer, appeared nervous and officers could smell alcohol. Britthouer told police he had spilled a beer earlier. A search of the vehicle uncovered a Lysol wipes container with bags of white crystal-like rocks and powder.

Britthouer told police he had picked up drugs in Beatrice and was going to drop them off south of Beatrice. He stated he was then told to pick up more drugs in Beatrice and take them to Omaha.

Britthouer was detained and transported to the Gage County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and unlawful display of plates.

A further search of the vehicle also uncovered a scale and $559.70 cash.

