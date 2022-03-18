Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug possession following a traffic stop on Sixth Street.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, a Beatrice police officer was on patrol, stopped at a red light at Sixth and Dorsey streets when he spotted a White Saturn sedan traveling south that went through the intersection after the light turned red.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and arrest documents state he detected the smell of marijuana.

The driver, Jaren Johansen, handed police a baggie of marijuana from his sweatshirt pocket. The passenger, Angel Jimenez Wichman, grabbed a black backpack and pulled out a large bag of marijuana, another bag containing a white powdery substance and several other bags.

The white substance tested positive for fentanyl, and weighed 4.8 grams. The marijuana weighed in at 3.5 ounces.

Wichman was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, drug distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

