Trail from Beatrice water park to Hannibal Park completed

With the cutting of a red ribbon on Tuesday, a Beatrice city project nearly 10 years in the making was finally finished, and a community recreational opportunity opened. A trail from Beatrice’s Big Blue Water Park to Hannibal Park will add to the roughly four miles of trails throughout town.

The Beatrice City Council approved the $1.34 million project last October, and received a grant from the Federal Highway Administration to pay for 80 percent of the project. The city will pay the remaining 20 percent as well as engineering expenses acquired while the project’s planning period.

Joe Billesbach, a member of both the city council and Big Blue Biking Club, did the honors cutting the ribbon in the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce’s ceremony. The trail was then immediately put to use by members of the biking club and Homestead Running Club.

Mayor Stan Wirth said that there are roughly 10 miles of trails that connect around town, and that the city also maintains trail systems 16 miles north and three miles east of Beatrice.

“I think it’s a really good addition to our community,” Wirth said. “It is a quality of life matter. I think that a healthy community is really a productive community, and we look forward to the folks that are going to utilize this trail on a regular basis.”