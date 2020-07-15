Trail project construction continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Groundwork is moving closer to Beatrice High School, as construction workers pour concrete to extend a recreational trail from Beatrice’s Big Blue Water Park to Hannibal Park.

The project broke ground in early June, and is estimated to take five months to complete, depending on appropriate weather conditions.

The Beatrice City Council approved the $1.34 million project last October, and chose Caspers Construction to complete the project. The city received a grant from the Federal Highway Administration to pay for 80 percent of the project. The city will pay the remaining 20 percent, or roughly $260,000, as well as engineering expenses acquired while the project’s planning period.

The City of Beatrice announced on its Facebook page said that the construction will be 10 foot wide concrete trail that spans roughly three miles. The post continued to say some lane closures will be needed where the trail crosses or parallels roads, but that no full road closures are anticipated.

“Individual property owners that have access impacts, i.e. driveway closures, will receive special notifications in a minimum or seven days in advance of the access impacts,” the post states.

After its completion, there will be one section of land remaining to create a loop of trails in the city: the area from Hannibal Park to the Homestead Trail along Dorsey Street.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.