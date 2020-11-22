Trails prove popular option during days of distancing

Activities were canceled this summer, businesses closed and people were encouraged to avoid each other to prevent spreading the COVID-19 virus.

But staying away doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors.

Officials said the trail systems in and around Beatrice were as busy as ever as people looked for ways to stay active and entertained.

Julie Feist, director of the Homestead Running Club and a member of the Homestead Conservation & Trails Association, said many new faces could be seen enjoying the trails throughout the summer.

“We have been able to stay outside,” she said. “I think running during COVID kept a lot of us sane and they were meeting in groups with social distance, but I have seen so many more bikes, runners and walkers out than in past years, especially during the lockdown phase when people were encouraged to not go out as much.”

In September, a trip of events was held in Beatrice, including the Hoppy Half marathon and 5K event, the Homestead Cycling Tour and the Solstice Gravel Grinder bike ride.

Feist directed the marathon and 5K, and said both were well attended.