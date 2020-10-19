Train show draws visitors from several states

The Beatrice Area Railroad Enthusiasts held its 16th annual Train Show during the past weekend at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

Vendors and clubs from Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska came together to display their layouts and run trains.

“A lot of people come who love model railroading and trains,” said Steve Hartman of Beatrice. “This is a generational hobby. We see a lot of families. People of all ages come together and get excited about the possibilities of the trains."

Jeff Zucker and his son, Joe, from Deschler, have been to several of the shows.

“This has been a life-long passion," Zucker said. "I have a picture from when I was a child laying on the floor and playing with my dad’s trains. I don’t have trains at home right now so I can come out and run some trains with my young son."

“My first word was train and I’ve been interested all my life,” added Caleb Kemplay of Blue Hill. “I love that you can create a world that you want with the trains. I’m into every aspect of the hobby including the carpentry, electronics, and just the scenery.”

Kemplay said he’d been to this show almost every year.