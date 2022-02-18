Transient arrested for Beatrice robbery

A transient was arrested for robbery in Beatrice Thursday morning after he was found in a south Beatrice building.

Just after 8 a.m. Thursday Beatrice police were called to the 1800 block of South Eighth Street for reports of a burglary in progress.

Arrest documents state that upon arrival, the victim had a man on the ground who was pinned down. Police spoke to the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old David E. Barrett.

Barrett, a transient, told police he was in the building because he didn't have anywhere else to go, and that he gained entry to the building through an unlocked door.

The victim told police that when he entered the building he noticed items had been moved around, and Barrett was found behind a pressure washer. He took off running when spotted, and was caught by the victim outside the building.

Barrett punched the victim in the face, and a headlamp belonging to the victim was found in Barrett's pocket, in addition to a pair of gloves and a set of keys.

Barrett was placed under arrest for burglary, robbery and possession of burglar's tools.

