Transient enters pleas for possessing child pornography in Gage County District Court

A transient pleaded guilty in Gage County District Court this week to using WiFi from a Beatrice residence to download child pornography.

Patrick A. Good, 39, entered the plea Thursday morning to a single charge of possessing child pornography, a class 2A felony.

Three additional felony counts against Good were dismissed as part of an agreement.

Good was arrested last April after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an investigation into a BitTorrent network where offenders were sharing child pornography.

During the investigation authorities identified files that contained videos of prepubescent females performing sexual acts.

Authorities traced the downloads to a Beatrice address in the 400 block of West Court Street. Documents state they conducted surveillance at the address and served a search warrant on June 8, 2021.

The investigation found that Good had been living in a blue Buick parked outside the residence. He was interviewed, and admitted to using the residence's WiFi to download the videos onto a computer.

Arrest documents state he admitted to viewing the files, and that he had live streamed other videos of females under the age of 18. The laptop was searched, and police also located approximately two grams of methamphetamine.

Good is scheduled for sentencing on April 6.

