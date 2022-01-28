Tri County brings magic of ventriloquism to elementary

To a chorus of laughing children in the Tri County auditorium, even the elementary principal played along and became a puppet.

Tri County introduced its elementary students to the whimsy of comedy ventriloquism and magic on Friday.

The students gathered to see Kevin Horner, an award winning ventriloquist, perform two sets, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1:15 p.m. His first show served as an introduction and a Q&A. The second, titled “Speaking up for Those Who Can’t Speak up for Themselves,” blends comedy with the serious subject of bullying. Horner said his goal is to use the comedy as a hook to teach kids about why it’s wrong to bully.

Horner has been in the business for 25 years now, driving 40,000 miles every year. And though he enjoys the corporate and comedy club gigs, he said his favorite part is performing for kids.

“This is the most rewarding part of the job,” he said. “This is what I wanted to do… I’m passionate about anti-bullying.”

Elementary Principal Jesse Gronemeyer said the local PTO helped get funding for Horner’s appearance. At one point in the morning, Horner asked Gronemeyer to help him. Gronemeyer then donned a red-lipped mask, which opened and closed at Horner’s whim.

Gronemeyer said Horner was perfect for teaching a lesson and giving a morale boost.

“It’s January, it’s cold, it’s dark, people have been sick,” he said. “We just wanted to do something fun for the kids. And we wanted to bring in some sort of different art into the school, and so we thought ventriloquism is something that our kids probably haven’t had the opportunity to see.”

Ventriloquism came as a novelty to many of the students, who spent the morning and afternoon engaged and almost rolling with laughter.

“I grew up in a small town,” Horner said. “So I love to go places where they don’t usually get to see things like this.”

In the morning, Horner even taught students lessons in ventriloquism. He explained how to get around tricky letter sounds by replacing them with similar sounding ones. He said he first learned how to become a ventriloquist in his 30s after reading a series of books. And he said he first picked it up by practicing in front of a mirror.

After all these years, he said he still gets a kind of stage fright before doing a show.

“I’m a nervous wreck in front of you guys,” he said. “But nerves are what make you a better performer.”

