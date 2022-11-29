Tri County FBLA members attend national conference

Tri County has been busy lately in the area of community service. Over the last couple months Tri County FBLA has contributed to the community by helping with Adopt-A-Highway, a community Food Drive, and providing babysitting while parents attended a guest speaker.

On Oct. 9, over 20 Tri County FBLA members went out on highway 103 to pick up trash. The night of Oct. 12 Tri County parents were invited to come listen to nationally known guest speaker Cari Ebert. While parents attended the speaker Tri County FBLA members offered to watch their children. Thursday, Nov. 3, Tri County FBLA participated in a food drive with FFA and Student Council. FBLA went to Plymouth and collected cans, and all together collected over 400 items from Plymouth alone. All of the food that was collected went to the Beatrice food pantry. Tri County FBLA would like to thank all of the people that donated and thank you to all the FBLA members that came and helped collect food.

Tri County FBLA officers attended this year’s National Fall Leadership Conference in Denver Colorado Nov. 10-12. The officers got to travel with other FBLA members from Nebraska and network on the trip. Thursday evening, the FBLA officers and adviser Caleb Armstrong attended the Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators hockey game. The National Fall Leadership Conference also included multiple sessions where the officers learned networking skills, new ideas for their chapters, communication, and leadership skills. Networking is a really important skill to have, with every new person you meet you learn something new.

At the National Fall Leadership Conference, the Tri County officers got to listen to guest speaker Bryant Collier talk about how much of an impact FBLA has had on his life. Bryant Collier also taught a session about communication. Payton Smidt who attended the session says, “The session was very interactive and engaging, and those of us who attended had a lot of takeaways about working in a group that are great applications to leadership.”

Tri County FBLA officers would like to thank the following businesses for their generous support. These businesses helped the officers to go to this year's NFLC and without their support it would not have been possible.

Farmers Coop, Goebel Construction, Auto Repair Plus, Downtown Family Vision, D&K Agri-Sales, Dental Smith, First Tri County Bank, Rj’s Bar & Grill, Members Own Credit Union, Spilker Seed, Blue Valley Door, A5 Car Wash, Plymouth Electric, Exmark, Twin Rivers, Dewitt Quick/Brown Brothers Construction.