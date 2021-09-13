Tri County FFA members help community

Twenty-four Tri County FFA members cooperated to pick up roadsides on Sept. 11. The group cleaned up four miles along State Highway 4 east of Plymouth. Spearheading the community service project was President Brevin Damrow, Secretary Emerson Schultis, Treasurer Emily Thavenet and Vice-President Gavin Weichel. Students investing their time in the community were (Front row, from left) Aubrey Siems, Emerson Schultis, Hailey Lauenstein, Jordyn Zulauf, Rylee McCune, Evelyn Baker and Avery Schultis; (Top Row) Kenzie Strein, August Gerlach, Emily Thavenet, Gavin Weichel, Brevin Damrow, Dusty Kapke, Cooper Stokebrand, Colton Placek, Pierce Damrow, Lucas Lewindowski, Evan Quackenbush, Kanin Baker, Kaden Koch, Tayden Gronemeyer, Ethan Jobman, Jonah Schwab and Samuel Wagner. Environmental Committee Chairman is Gracin Hahn. The clean-up is part of the chapter’s Adopt-A-Highway project with the Nebraska Department of Roads.