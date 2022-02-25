Tri County hosts Teammates event

Tri County Teammates Mentoring Program hosted a pizza dinner and training Wednesday evening in honor of Tom Osborne’s 85th birthday.

Mentors from Beatrice and Wilbur-Clatonia Teammates chapters also attended the event.

Tom and Nancy Osborne founded the Teammates Mentoring Program in 1991. Twenty-two middle school aged youth were matched with volunteers from the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team as a pilot project. Twenty-one of the youth graduated from high school and one completed his GED. Eighteen of the young men pursued secondary education.

In the last year, over 10,000 youth have been matched with a mentor in 192 school districts with a Teammates program. The schools are in five states.

DeMoine Adams, CEO of Teammates spoke to the group of approximately 52 mentors.

Also attending from the Teammates Central Office was Angee Dostal, Southeast Nebraska Regional Coordinator, and Anna Young, Training and Match Support Specialist.

“Our core values in Teammates will never change,” Young said. “Commitment to youth, inclusion, safe boundaries, integrity and trust.”

Young trained the mentors on the resources available in the Mentor Resource Library on the Teammates website.

“I was in the third grade when a substitute teacher told me 'Education is the way out of poverty,'" she said. "It changed the trajectory of my life. I was a Teammates mentee and still have regular contact with my mentor. She made an impact that is everlasting.

“Teammates mentors that focus on strengths help our students build hope."

Adams was a defensive player with the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team during the time that Osborne coached.

“We’ve been hit in the past couple years," Adams said. "COVID has been very discouraging to us at Teammates, but what I know from football is that we always get up. What I’ve seen at football games, especially recently, is that fans cheer for their team on a conditional basis, but cheerleaders are there unconditionally cheering for the home team. We as mentors need to be cheerleaders and help our students stay in the game."

More information about Teammates Mentoring Program and becoming a mentor can be found at www.teammates.org.

