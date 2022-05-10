Tri County prepares for graduation

As one name after another sounds from the gymnasium speakers—prodding pairs of feet into motion—the 33 students of Tri County’s graduating class will remember the name that isn’t called.

Two years ago, in March, Bryson Haecker died in a motor vehicle accident. Haecker, like all those in Tri-County’s Class of 2022, was halfway through the second semester of his sophomore year.

The week after the crash changed the lives of the students at Tri County in many ways. It became punctuated by concerns over the oncoming COIVD-19 pandemic, which left little room to mourn.

“There was really no closure,” Tri-County High School Principal Ryan Clark said.

Grant Lewandowski, senior class president, said the loss left him and his fellow classmates reeling.

“He was really close to a lot of us,” Lewandowski said. “That was one of the hardest things to deal with as a class. We all banded together when that happened, and we all got closer as a class together.”

Morgan Stokebrand, senior class secretary, said in the face of the tragedy, the petty grievances which kept classmates apart dissolved.

“At its core, I feel like every single person in our class would do anything to help out anybody else who’s going through something,” Stokebrand said. “Deep down inside, we have a bond I think that will never be broken.”

Senior Fischer Ensz agreed. He said the students relied on each other to get through the grief.

“We could always talk to each other about it," Ensz said.

Four students—Lewandowski, Stokebrand, Ensz and Taryn VanEperen—said graduation will come with feelings of bitter sweetness. They are still mourning the loss of Haecker, but they’re also looking forward to the rest of their lives.

Despite the bonds that hold them together, they will walk down separate paths not long after flipping their tassels.

Lewandowski will head to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study electrical engineering. Stokebrand is going to Nebraska Wesleyan, where she will start on a path to become a dentist. Ensz is heading straight to workforce, welding his way into a job at Kawasaki in Lincoln. VanEperen is going to Milford for John Deer tech, where she’ll become a full service mechanic.

On Saturday, the four and their classmates walk with caps and gowns to commemorate their achievement, four years in the making. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. in the Tri-County gymnasium. Their class motto is, “Be the change you want to see in the world” and their class color is royal blue.

The four students said they were grateful for their time together at Tri County.

They said that by studying at a smaller school, they were able to participate in as many activities as they wanted to. But more importantly, they were able to build a community the size of their class.

“If you ever fall down in a school like this, there’s always someone to pick you back up,” Ensz said. “You’re never really alone.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0