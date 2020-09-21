Tri County students sustain injuries in rollover crash

Minor injuries were stained in a rollover crash involving students of Tri County School Friday afternoon.
The Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on West Hickory Road and approximately a half mile west of Southwest 117th Road. An investigator and a patrol deputy responded to the scene, along with Beatrice Rural Fire District and Beatrice Fire and Rescue personnel.
A press release from the department stated a juvenile female and her younger sister had left Tri-County High School and were driving back to their home.
The driver’s right front tire hit a dirt patch on the roadway, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle and when she tried to steer out of the situation, her vehicle went left, then a hard right and rolled over, landing in a bean field on the south side of West Hickory on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries. The passenger was able to exit the vehicle without assistance, however the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the Beatrice Rural Fire District and Beatrice Fire and Rescue. The passenger at the scene was treated by paramedics and released to her parents, who then transported her to Beatrice Community Hospital.
The driver was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital where she was treated in the Emergency Department. StarCare Air Ambulance out of Crete, Nebraska was initially requested, then cancelled as ground ambulances were able to transport the patient.
