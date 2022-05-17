Tri County superintendent to retire

Randy Schlueter spent the early days of his education in Wisner’s white, one-room District 56 schoolhouse.

“I was the second smartest kids in the class,” Schlueter, Tri County superintendent, said as a smile curled up his face. “That’s how many kids there were in the class. From my first grade through my eighth grade year, there were two kids in the class. My cousin and me.”

Right away, he knew he loved school.

“I enjoyed spending time as I grew up in my school,” he said. “I just loved watching the interactions between kids from first grade to eighth grade and watching how teachers worked with kids and helped them. I liked watching that.”

Schlueter’s office and the knick-knacks adorning it attest to that lifelong love of education. A personal slate board from his old school nests at the center of a shelf. It belonged to his father.

Now Schlueter, 48 years after joining the world of education, will retire. His final day will be June 30. Tiffanie Welte, principal at Weeping Water High School, will take over his role.

Coming from a class of two people, Schlueter jumped into a much larger one when Wisner and Pilger schools consolidated. In 1970, Schlueter was in the first graduating class of Wister-Pilger.

Then it was off to college to become a teacher. He had a passion for math and social studies, so he studied and taught both in a number of contexts.

Schlueter taught ninth grade American history in Ogallala from 1974 to 1979. He taught social studies and coached volleyball in Friend from 1979 to 1983. From 1983 to 1993, he taught math in Lincoln’s Pound Middle School.

“In social studies, my approach was based on concepts,” Schlueter said. “So I start with the big picture of the concept and then how all pieces fit together to build that concept.”

Schlueter said math education is more sequential. Students need to understand the steps that lead up to the bigger concept.

His next move was toward administration, which he said isn’t so different from teaching.

“When you’re a teacher, it’s all about teaching students,” he said. “I don’t get to deal as directly with students as an administrator, but I’m still teaching. Administrators help teachers learn how to better meet their goals.”

He was the assistant principal at Barr Middle School in Grand Island from 1993 to 1993. Then he came to Beatrice Middle School as assistant principal from 1998 to 2001. In 2001, he moved up to principal at BMS and stayed there until taking the Tri County superintendent job at Tri County in 2013.

Teaching since the 1974, Schlueter said he's seen the dynamism of education.

“Things change constantly,” he said.

Schlueter said one of the biggest changes was when the Nebraska Department of Education, with the goal of equalizing educational outcomes across the state, created state standards and state assessments to measure educational attainment.

“I think that’s been a positive change,” he said. “It makes sure that all students in the state of Nebraska receive an appropriate education to prepare them for success beyond the classroom.”

Schlueter said his biggest challenge was waiting there at the end of his career: COVID-19. The pandemic, he said, showed just how much education leans on teachers in classrooms. He said he is grateful to his staff for weathering that storm.

Now, Schlueter looks forward spending time with family and taking vacations across the country.

“I didn’t take a whole lot of trips when I was a teacher or administrator,” he said. “I was what I would call a school rat.”

Schlueter said he will continue work in some capacity, contracting with universities to mentor student teachers. He said his passion for education hasn’t faded a bit since he first stepped in front of a classroom as Mr. Schlueter.

“Teaching is all about helping to develop the minds of young kids,” he said. “You help develop character in kids. Character is critical. That will stay with them for the rest of their lives… It’s not about salaries and dollars. The enjoyment of working with kids overshadows the perceived low salaries in public education.”

