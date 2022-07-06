Trio of downtown improvement projects approved

Three downtown improvement projects totaling $127,000 were approved by the Beatrice City Council Monday night.

During the council’s regular meeting, it unanimously approved three loans as part of the downtown revitalization and Community Development Block Grant program.

The projects are the latest to be green lit for the program, which is funded by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“We were awarded a downtown revitalization grant from the Department of Economic Development,” said City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer. “Much like we did the last time, we’re using that money and lending it out to different businesses or property owners in downtown to make improvements to their buildings. What you have before you are three of them that have gone through the environmental reviews, signed all the documents and gotten back to us.”

Tempelmeyer said there were 11 projects recommended for approval, and the others are in various stages of the progress and are expected to go before the council for approval at future meetings.

The first request was for $70,000 from John Hydo Jr. and Rita Hydo for property at 323 Court St. Tempelmeyer said the funds will be used to renovate the interior for upstairs apartments, and turn the main floor into a commercial space.

The second request for $50,000 was from AKC Home Renovations, Aaron Schoen and Kylee Schoen for a property at 518 Ella St., commonly known as the Bagby Travel building. Tempelmeyer said the funds will be used for upstairs apartment improvements, including window and HVAC work.

The third and final request approved Monday was for $5,000 from Jim’s Carpet and Supplies, Ronald Scheer and Brandy Scheer for the building at 308 Court St. Tempelmeyer said the funds will be used to make foundation repairs to the building that were discovered during an inspection.

He added that while all three projects are technically loans, they will be forgiven if criteria is met.

“With all of these agreements you see them listed as loans,” Tempelmeyer said. “As part of the grant, they have to keep the improvements for five years then the loan is forgiven. The reason we set it up that way is if for some reason they violate the rules during the five years, we owe the money back to the state and this gives us an opportunity to get that money back from the property owner if it becomes necessary.”