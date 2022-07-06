 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Trio of downtown improvement projects approved

  • 0
City Council

Members of the Beatrice City Council discuss downtown improvement requests during Monday's regular meeting. Three requests were approved during the meeting.

 Scott Koperski Daily Sun staff

Three downtown improvement projects totaling $127,000 were approved by the Beatrice City Council Monday night.

During the council’s regular meeting, it unanimously approved three loans as part of the downtown revitalization and Community Development Block Grant program.

The projects are the latest to be green lit for the program, which is funded by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“We were awarded a downtown revitalization grant from the Department of Economic Development,” said City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer. “Much like we did the last time, we’re using that money and lending it out to different businesses or property owners in downtown to make improvements to their buildings. What you have before you are three of them that have gone through the environmental reviews, signed all the documents and gotten back to us.”

Tempelmeyer said there were 11 projects recommended for approval, and the others are in various stages of the progress and are expected to go before the council for approval at future meetings.

People are also reading…

The first request was for $70,000 from John Hydo Jr. and Rita Hydo for property at 323 Court St. Tempelmeyer said the funds will be used to renovate the interior for upstairs apartments, and turn the main floor into a commercial space.

The second request for $50,000 was from AKC Home Renovations, Aaron Schoen and Kylee Schoen for a property at 518 Ella St., commonly known as the Bagby Travel building. Tempelmeyer said the funds will be used for upstairs apartment improvements, including window and HVAC work.

The third and final request approved Monday was for $5,000 from Jim’s Carpet and Supplies, Ronald Scheer and Brandy Scheer for the building at 308 Court St. Tempelmeyer said the funds will be used to make foundation repairs to the building that were discovered during an inspection.

He added that while all three projects are technically loans, they will be forgiven if criteria is met.

“With all of these agreements you see them listed as loans,” Tempelmeyer said. “As part of the grant, they have to keep the improvements for five years then the loan is forgiven. The reason we set it up that way is if for some reason they violate the rules during the five years, we owe the money back to the state and this gives us an opportunity to get that money back from the property owner if it becomes necessary.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marvel J. Meints

Marvel J. Meints

Marvel J. (Carpenter) Meints, 90 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Homestead House in Be…

Lincoln Street work progressing

Lincoln Street work progressing

Work on a busy Beatrice street is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks, though it’s just the start of some larger plans to look at how traf…

Watch Now: Related Video

These Tibetan herdsmen use big tech to keep tradition alive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News