Troopers responded to hundreds of crashes Monday

Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 300 weather-related incidents Monday as record-breaking snowfall greatly affected travel throughout much of Nebraska.

By Monday night, troopers performed 313 motorist assists and responded to 28 crashes. Troopers remained active that evening, continuing to respond to incidents on Interstate 80 and other major roadways following the winter storm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Department of Transportation plow crews were out in force all day and continued their work to clear the roads Monday night. Throughout the day, five NDOT plows were struck by other vehicles. None of those crashes involved injuries. Four of those plows were able to return to service and continue their work.

One crash forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 near Lexington for approximately three hours. The crash occurred at approximately 3:55 p.m., when a westbound Toyota pickup lost control, crossed the median, and struck an eastbound Honda Pilot. Eastbound traffic then slowed, but a chain-reaction crash occurred, involving several vehicles. Six people were transported to the hospital in Lexington, all with non-life-threatening injuries. NSP, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteer fire departments from Cozad and Lexington all responded.