Truck photography exhibit on display at Homestead

A new collection of photographs on display at Homestead National Historical Park is giving a unique look at agriculture.
"Through the Lens: Copiah County Truck Farming" showcases the work of Luther M. Hamilton, a native of Crystal Springs, Miss.
Hamilton lived from 1869-944. His photographs of early 1900s truck farming capture workers in cabbage and tomato fields, trucks lined up to unload at a train depot, and scenes of downtown Crystal Springs and its residents.
“When we talk about homesteading, we often think of horse-powered equipment and are not thinking about gasoline and diesel powered equipment,” said Homestead Park Superintendent Mark Engler. “Here, in a different state, we’re talking about farming in a completely different way, farming using trucks.
“I think it just brings in a new perspective and understanding to the story and just really goes a long way in sharing how diverse our nation’s epic homestead story is.”
At the turn of the century, Hamilton documented the changes truck farming brought to his community. Hamilton photographed trucks filled with produce waiting to be unloaded onto waiting trains, workers in tomato and cabbage fields, and many other scenes of people earning a living from the soil. The photographs, on loan through August by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, provide a unique look at a changing community and a new direction for Mississippi agriculture.
“Mississippi is a homesteading state and so we thought that would be a fun way to look at homesteading in the south,” Engler said.
In Mississippi, agricultural organizations such as the Grange and the Farmers' Alliance advocated crop diversification and modernization of farming practices to break cotton's hold after the Civil War.
Truck farming, one effort at crop diversification, proved to be an effective alternative to cotton. Beginning in Copiah County in 1874, farmers produced vegetables to be shipped by train to commercial markets in cities. Other communities across Mississippi soon followed Copiah County's lead as truck farming became a viable agricultural practice.