Truck photography exhibit on display at Homestead

A new collection of photographs on display at Homestead National Historical Park is giving a unique look at agriculture.

"Through the Lens: Copiah County Truck Farming" showcases the work of Luther M. Hamilton, a native of Crystal Springs, Miss.

Hamilton lived from 1869-944. His photographs of early 1900s truck farming capture workers in cabbage and tomato fields, trucks lined up to unload at a train depot, and scenes of downtown Crystal Springs and its residents.

“When we talk about homesteading, we often think of horse-powered equipment and are not thinking about gasoline and diesel powered equipment,” said Homestead Park Superintendent Mark Engler. “Here, in a different state, we’re talking about farming in a completely different way, farming using trucks.

“I think it just brings in a new perspective and understanding to the story and just really goes a long way in sharing how diverse our nation’s epic homestead story is.”