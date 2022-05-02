Trump holds Nebraska rally for Herbster

GREENWOOD -- Former President Donald Trump took center stage at a Sunday rally aimed to bolster support for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

The rally drew about 3,000 people, mostly sporting Trump gear, to the I-80 Speedway. Attendees saw speeches from State Sen. Steve Erdman, My Pillow founder Mike Lindell and CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp, among others.

Some of the speakers emphasized similarities between Herbster and Trump.

“They simply do not need to run for elective office,” Kellyanne Conway, former counselor of Trump, said in a pre-recorded message. “It’s a huge sacrifice for successful men like that… They do it because they love you.”

Schlapp indicated that both Trump and Herbster are political outsiders.

“You’re going to try new prescriptions,” he said. “You know what it’s called? Outsiders. Giving new people with traditional and old fashioned ideas a chance to make the difference, which could be the final difference for our country.”

Wearing his signature cowboy hat, Charles Herbster condemned Nebraska’s “political establishment,” though he didn’t specifically address what that means.

"The establishment has taken control of the state of Nebraska and the Nebraska Republican Party and they are trying to scare me out of this race," the Conklin Co. CEO said. "It's not going to happen."

Herbster is locked in a toss-up race between him, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom. He faces accusations of sexual misconduct by eight women, including a sitting state senator and former legislative staff member. He didn’t mention the allegations, which were first reported by the Nebraska Examiner and corroborated by witnesses or by those close to the accusers. Herbster has previously denied all allegations.

Trump spoke for nearly two hours about the state of the country and his as yet unproven allegations of election fraud in 2020. Some hat-clad supporters began moving for the exit around the hour-and-a-half mark.

Trump said the allegations facing Herbster are “malicious charges.”

“It’s shame,” Trump said. “That’s why I came out here. I defend people when I know they’re good. He’s a good man… He’s an innocent human being.”

Trump didn’t mention any of Herbster’s competitors, though he took aim at Sen. Ben Sasse and Congressman Don Bacon during a brief portion of his speech. He encouraged Nebraska voters to find alternatives to Sasse and Bacon, though he didn’t officially endorse Steve Kuehl, Bacon’s primary challenger.

"Good luck Steve, whoever the hell you are!" he said.

Trump also discussed former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned after he was convicted of three felonies, without naming him. Fortenberry accepted $30,000 in illegal campaign contributions.

"I know nothing about it, but it looked like a very, very unfair prosecution," Trump said.

Though many of the rally’s attendees seemed, at least in their attire, focused on the appearance of the 45th U.S. president, Herbster drew bursts of applause from the crowd several times. He talked about banning critical race theory and sex education in schools. He also talked about immigration and his trip to the border late last year.

“They’re coming after us,” Herbster said. “The illegals are coming after us. The drug people are coming after us. It’s happening in Nebraska. We have to stop it.”

Joe Baker Jr. of the Omaha area said he came for both Trump and Herbster.

“I didn’t know really know who Herbster was until Trump endorsed him, but then I looked into him,” Baker Jr. said. “I think he’s the man for Nebraska.”

Early in the morning on Friday, long before wind gusts brought sensory warning of the oncoming storm that postponed the event to Sunday, dozens of kiosks lined the muddy road leading to the rally spot. A collection of merchants, camp follower of Trump, made a subculture of their own in the exchange of colorful and controversial shirts and hats. Sunday brought the same sight.

One vendor, who went by Scott and didn’t give his last name, said he follows Trump all around the country, selling general gear alongside shirts customized for each event. He said he didn’t know much about Herbster but was supportive of his appearance as anti-establishment.

Trump invited Herbster up to the stage in the middle of his remarks, though he only mentioned him a handful of time in the marathon speech.

“Right here in Nebraska, you have the chance to elect a die-hard MAGA champion as your governor,” Trump said. “A man who’s been with us from the very very beginning, one of the reasons I’m here right now: Charles W. Herbster.”

