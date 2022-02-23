Tuesday night fire ravages garage, vehicles in northeast Beatrice

Beatrice firefighters responded to a garage fire that caused more than $100,000 in property damage last night.

Beatrice Fire Captain Craig Fisher said they had a total of 11 firefighters on the scene.

“We were notified at 8:11,” Fisher said. “…On arrival, crews found a two-stall detached garage with heavy fire coming through the roof of the structure and from the garage doors and windows. A pickup parked in the driveway, near the garage, was also on fire.”

Fisher said the garage, at 1611 N. 19th St., contained several motorcycles and a pickup, which were lost to the flames.

The fire department came with a pumper truck and ladder crew and got the fire under control by 8:40 p.m. Crews found no damage to the house or to any neighboring properties.

A Nebraska Fire Marshal investigator is examining the cause of the fire.

“The fire was determined to be accidental with an exact cause yet to be determined,” Fisher said.

Fisher said Beatrice Police, Beatrice Fire and Board of Public Works responded to the fire.

Fisher said crews returned about a quarter after Midnight on Wednesday. He said the frigid temperatures made fighting the fire extra challenging.

“I think the wind chill was about 20 below,” he said. “It’s very difficult. Of course, using water. The ground gets frozen, very slick. Your gloves become frozen. It’s hard to grab tools. Sometimes the regulators our air masks, they’ll freeze up. Just as far as anything with water, hoses pumps anything like that, you got to keep at least some water moving… It’s dangerous… Your whole gear is frozen. It’s like wearing armor.”

