Tuesday night storm leaves damage, hundreds without power

Harsh winds and hail tore through Beatrice Tuesday night, downing tree limbs and leaving the insides of hundreds of homes dark.

City Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said 255 customers lost electricity after 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Feist said most of the affected customers lived in northeast Beatrice, the result of a large tree branch falling on electric lines.

“It lasted for about an hour and 45 minutes,” he said. “When the outages first occurred, we had to wait about 15 minutes for the hail to stop before we sent crews out.”

Feist said there were two other outages across the City, one at 1800 Scott Street and another south of 13th and Oak streets.

Lillian Fritch of Fritch Insurance said her office received more than 50 insurance claims in the first six hours of work on Wednesday.

“That’s what we’ve been doing all day,” Fritch said. “We’ve had three lines going.”

Fritch said she is uncertain about the total amount of claims or assessed damage, but she will know more as the week goes on.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said there wasn’t any substantial damage to City property. He discussed where residents can take debris.

“We’re having people take tree limbs to the landfill, where you can dispose of them any day actually,” he said. “It’s about $5 a truck load.”

