A power outage on Tuesday evening in Beatrice lasted for about 45 minutes.

Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said the outage was a result of a problem at the Eighth and Dorsey streets substation.

“It went out at 10:13 p.m.,” he said. “We saw immediately that there was a wildlife problem and cleared it as quickly as possible. Power was restored at 11 p.m.”

Approximately 180 residences and businesses were affected by the outage.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the electric department did a great job.

“Our employees did a phenomenal job,” he said. “No one likes to get up in the middle of the night, but they cleared the problem quickly and got the power back on for the area.”