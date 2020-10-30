Turnout high for early voters in Gage County

More voters are taking advantage of early voting this year, with thousands of Gage County ballots already cast ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

Gage County Election Commissioner Dawn Hill said that as of Friday, 6,192 ballots had already been returned out of the 6,803 early ballots that were requested.

“That is way up this year,” she said. “I think the most I’ve ever had was close to 4,000 voting early. The primary election was the trendsetter here. In the primary, early voting was 5,626 and the total votes cast were 6,386.”

Gage County has more than 14,000 registered voters.

Voters yet to return their early ballots have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to do so, and they may be dropped at the Gage County Clerk’s Office or in a marked election drop box from the road at Seventh and Grant streets in Beatrice, on the southeast corner of the courthouse block.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hill estimated that around 5,000 early ballots have already been collected from the drop box.

“I think they’re used to it because it wasn’t just new for this election,” she said. “We’ve had it for a while so they’re familiar with the process. I think that’s helped.”