 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Two area towns planning weekend festivals

  • Updated
  • 0
Parade 1 (copy)

Crowd's gather at last year's Sam Wymore Days parade. This year's parade will be held Saturday.  

 Daily Sun file photo

Two area communities are ready to celebrate this weekend with annual festivals in both Wymore and Pickrell.

Sam Wymore Days will be held June 10-12, with the theme “Talkin’ ‘bout my generation,” for 2022.

Events kick off Friday with a flea market and vendor fair at Arbor State Park from noon to 7 p.m., which will also be held Saturday and Sunday.

Friday there will also be a free block party event downtown from 6-9 p.m. featuring a magic show, carnival games, bounce houses, a water slide and food trucks.

A car show will be held from 7-9 p.m., followed by a cruise night event.

A Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will be held at 7:30 p.m., and events wrap up with a beer garden at The Doghouse.

There will be a pancake feed at the Wymore Community Center, that will kick off Saturday events from 7:30-9:30 a.m. for a free-will donation.

A 5k or one mile run and walk event will be held downtown at 8 a.m. ahead of the annual parade, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. downtown.

People are also reading…

The Wymore Aquatic Center will host a free swim event from noon to 8 p.m.

A Polka Dot Entertainment Fire show will be held at Arbor State Park at 12:30 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. and a garden tractor pull will be held at the park at 1p p.m.

McCandless Park will host a scavenger hunt at 2 p.m.

Evening activities include a “Crazy slow-pitch” softball event at 6:30 p.m. and an outdoor movie showing of The Goonies at Arbor State Park at 9 p.m.

Sam Wymore Days will wrap up Sunday with the final day of the flea market and a two-man scramble golf tournament at Wymore Country Club starting at 10 a.m.

The annual Pickrell Picnic event will also be held this weekend, from June 11-12.

Festivities include a 5k or one mile fun run Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Sand volleyball starts at 9 a.m. at the Pickrell Tavern, and car show registration also starts at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

A competitive cornhole tournament will be held at 4:30 p.m. and there will be bull riding and a tower climb from 3-7 p.m.

The poker run starts at noon and goes until 2 p.m., while a bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Methodist Church.

Sunday events include a community church service at 11 a.m. at the Pickrell Park, followed by a lunch served at noon at the community center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand seeks the return of pre-COVID tourism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News