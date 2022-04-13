Two arrested after disturbance call

Two people were arrested following a disturbance call in the 2300 block of Ella Street Tuesday evening.

While attempting to open the door, police spotted 21-year-old Kelsie M. Blythe inside pushing someone into a TV stand and yelling.

Arrest documents state she then noticed police, and started kicking a door in the living room. Police placed her in handcuffs.

The victim told police Blythe made threats and grabbed her neck and arm. Documents noted no visible marks on the victim.

Blythe told police she didn’t grab the woman’s neck, but that she probably did push her in self defense.

When told she was being placed under arrest for assault, she requested her phone from a nearby vehicle.

Documents state that sticking out of a purse in plain view on the driver’s seat was a glass bong with a white residue consistent with methamphetamine.

Blythe told police the purse was hers, but that she found the bong and intended to get rid of it.

Her driver’s license in addition to syringes and several plastic baggies with a crystal substance were found inside the purse. One of the baggies field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Blythe was placed under arrest for third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also while conducting an investigation, police learned that 56-year-old Becky S. Plantenga had provided two prescribed Alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax, to another person there.

Documents state that during an interview Plantenga admitted to giving someone a pill, but stated it was one, and not two.

She was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

