Two arrested after disturbance report

Two men were arrested after reports of a disturbance at a Beatrice restaurant.

On Thursday, Beatrice police were dispatched to the 800 block of Court Street for reports a drunk man was trying to get into a vehicle to leave the parking lot. Upon arrival, arrest documents state witnesses were pointing at 58-year-old Ronald Mann, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a pickup.

Mann refused when officers told him to get out of the vehicle and reached for something in the center console. The officer grabbed Mann’s left wrist and was told to stop grabbing for something and get out of the truck.

He continued to refuse, and the officer conducted a straight arm takedown to pull him from the truck and put him on the ground.

Once on the ground, Mann continued to resist and try to get out of the handcuffs. While conducting a search a pocket knife was found in Mann’s pocket, and several more knives were found in the vehicle.

During the arrest, a woman came out of Shanghai Inn requesting assistance with another man, later identified as 55-year-old Gregory Mann.