Two arrested after Fairbury residence searched

Two people were arrested this week after authorities served a search warrant on a residence in Fairbury.

On Monday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search warrant on a residence at 1024 Fifth St. in Fairbury.

A press release stated that deputies served the warrant at around 7:30 a.m., and upon entry into the residence there was an adult and a minor child located inside.

Numerous controlled substances were found within the residence that included methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax, and numerous paraphernalia items.

Authorities identified 27-year-old Alayna Montague in the residence. Montague was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and THC wax), child abuse, possession of marijuana Less than 1 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Montague was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. Later in the morning another resident of the house was arrested in connection with the search warrant, 22-year-old Aleece Montague. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (THC wax), possession of marijuana less than 1oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing at this time.