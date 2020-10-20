Two arrested after K-9 detects drugs

Two people were arrested Monday evening after drugs and paraphernalia were found during a vehicle search.
At around 9:30 p.m. a Beatrice police officer conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Market streets after a white Dodge Neon was driving the wrong way on the one-way Market Street.
The driver was identified as 40-year-old Gary Ingrao of Fairbury and a passenger was identified as 47-year-old Rosa Munoz-Estrada of Lincoln.
Arrest documents stated both were acting suspicious during the traffic stop, and both have previous drug arrests.
A K-9 unit was called to conduct a drug sniff, and indicated the presence of drugs in the car.
During the search that followed, police found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, empty baggies, a digital scale, a pipe, medication that didn’t belong to either person and $300 cash.
Ingaro was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug money, driving the wrong way on a one way and driving under suspension. Munoz-Estrada was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug money and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.
