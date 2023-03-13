Two men were arrested over the weekend after allegedly firing shots from a vehicle in Wymore.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Wymore for a report of someone discharging a firearm from a vehicle near 11th and G streets in Wymore.

A press release from the department said that deputies responding to the area spoke with witnesses, reviewed surveillance video, and were able to identify suspect vehicles. A deputy stopped two vehicles in Wymore and was assisted by another deputy and the off duty Wymore police chief during the two vehicle traffic stop involving five suspects.

After an on-scene investigation, 24-year-old Brentyn Swearingen and 20-year-old Zaide Swearingen, both from Kansas, were arrested and booked into the Gage County Detention Center.

Brentyn Swearingen was arrested for an open container violation, possession of marijuana, three counts possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts use of a weapon to commit a felony, two counts possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts terroristic threats, two counts possession of a legend drug, possession of a concealed handgun while using drugs or alcohol and discharging a firearm from a vehicle or roadway.

Zaide Swaringen was arrested for the same violations, in addition to introducing contraband to a secure facility and minor in possession of alcohol.