Two arrested following Beatrice drug investigation

Two Lincoln residents were arrested in Beatrice Thursday following an investigation into drug distribution.

At around 10:30 a.m. Thursday a Beatrice narcotics officer was investigating possible drug distribution in the 700 block of North Ninth Street. While doing surveillance, a man and woman were spotted entering the residence.

Beatrice Lt. Jay Murphy said police had information the two were in town for a narcotics purchase and have been arrested in Beatrice before.

“Shortly after that, officers received information that a drug transaction took place in the residence,” he said. “Officers entered the residence and found three individuals inside involved in a drug transaction.”

During a search, authorities found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana a controlled narcotic and drug paraphernalia.

Murphy said the resident had a home surveillance system that officers reviewed before placing two of the three occupants under arrest.

Daniel Hile, 50, of Lincoln was arrested for two counts of possession of controlled substance, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug money.