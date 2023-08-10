Gage County authorities arrested two people for multiple drug and theft violations following an investigation into area burglaries.

On Monday at approximately 5:30 a.m. deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a rural, wooded property in southern Gage County on East Olive Road between S. 59th and S. 66th roads. The search warrant was part of an ongoing burglary investigation, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

During a search of the property, deputies located Paul Pond, 44, of Blue Springs and Amber Pond, 39, of Blue Springs inside one of their campers on the property. During a search of the camper deputies located approximately four grams of suspected methamphetamine, six ounces of marijuana, 108 unused plastic baggies, digital scales, plastic baggies with residue, and a large amount of pipes and bongs. Deputies also located items stolen in two recent burglaries in Blue Springs and Wymore.

Deputies arrested both Paul Pond and Amber Pond for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, five counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than one ounce, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and nine counts of possession of a legend drug.